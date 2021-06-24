Community members encouraged to ‘WALK’ Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Residents of Covington have recently been presented a series of opportunities to explore the city and learn about developments ongoing within the community.

Planning & Development Manager Marc Beechuk said the city would first host a “Jane Jacobs” walk Tuesday, June 29, focusing on the Harristown area as part of the government’s WALK Covington project. WALK is an acronym for “Wander, Admire, Learn, Know.”

“The general idea is to utilize the knowledge of community members to have a walking conversation about a place,” Beechuk said. “Participants will get a dose of history about the neighborhood and hopefully the discussion will grow from there to one about how localized knowledge can help us shape the path forward.”

Tuesday’s WALK event will be from. 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., Beechuk said. Participants are to meet at the flag pole on the Square. From there, the city will lead a tour showcasing the western portion of town.

As for the east side of town, Beechuk said a second WALK event was slated for Tuesday, July 13, beginning at the same time and place.

This is the second program the city has announced within the last week to share and educate residents about ongoing developments in Covington.

As The Covington News reported June 17, the city will be hosting a Development Town Hall on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. in the in the Covington City Council meeting room, located at 2116 Stallings Street SW. Aside from limitations set by the fire marshal, Community Development Director Trey Sanders said there would be no restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend the event.

Several developers are expected to attend, as well as city officials, to speak and provide as many details about ongoing projects within the city as they can.

Sanders said this was a prime opportunity for residents to to ask questions and voice concerns about various projects.

“A lot of people feel like they don’t know about developments until they see the marquee sign going up,” Sanders said. “This is an opportunity for the community to hear about potential projects straight from the developer and give their input and opinion on what is being proposed. We are witnessing Covington’s rapid growth and the goal is to keep the small town feel we are accustomed to while we manage the growth that is coming.”

To learn more about these events, contact city hall at 770-385-2000.