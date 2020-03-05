City of Covington Once Again Offers Governmental Citizen’s Academy

COVINGTON, Ga.– Returning for a third year, the City of Covington will once again offer its local government Citizen’s Academy aimed at giving community members an inside look at the daily operations of their local government.

Meeting every Thursday from April 16 to May 14, the program covers public safety, government structure, quality of life initiatives, utility overviews, growth planning, public works and more. A meeting with the Mayor and Council as well as a graduation ceremony will be held the evening of May 18. Representatives from each department will be present to discuss their respective responsibilities.

“We have had tremendous success with this program in the past and are pleased to offer it again,” said program facilitator Trey Sanders. “While the entire evening lasts a couple hours, each department presents for 15 or 20 minutes, so things move quickly. It is a great opportunity for us to ‘lift the veil’ and let citizens put faces with the names of the people that work for them.”

To create a more intimate and hands-on atmosphere, the class will be limited to 25 participants and will be selected through an application process. Those interested in applying can visit www.cityofcovington.org to fill out a simple application form.

“I am glad I invested the time in participating in the last class,” Academy graduate Wendy Jacques said. “It was fast paced, educational and entertaining and something every citizen should participate in.”

Registration will close April 10, so those interested in applying are urged to act quickly.