Trick or Treat on Legion Field Returns Friday, Oct. 31

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Family YMCA and the City of Covington are once again partnering to host Trick or Treat on Legion Field on Friday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.

Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of trick-or-treating, bouncy slides and Zombie Zumba at Legion Field. This fun, family-friendly event provides a safe and festive way to celebrate Halloween together.

Earlier in the day, the City of Covington and the Covington Family YMCA will partner with the Newton County School System to host a sensory-friendly event for students in the special education program, taking place Friday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

Organizers would like to remind the community that there will not be any city-sponsored trick-or-treating on the Historic Square.





Covington Police Department Encourages Safe Trick-or-Treating





As Halloween approaches, the Covington Police Department (CPD) reminds residents to celebrate safely and responsibly. Officers will be out in neighborhoods throughout the evening, helping ensure a fun and secure night for all.

“Our officers will be out in the community helping ensure everyone enjoys a fun and safe evening,” said Brent Fuesting, chief of the CPD. “To help keep our community safe, we kindly ask that trick-or-treating be completed by 8:30 p.m. This allows our youngest residents to enjoy the evening while helping us maintain a peaceful night for everyone.”

Chief Fuesting also encourages families and drivers to take extra precautions:

Use reflective gear or flashlights to help children stay visible.

Drive carefully and stay alert for trick-or-treaters crossing the street.

Inspect all candy before allowing children to enjoy their treats.

“Thank you for helping us make Halloween a safe and memorable celebration in Covington,” Fuesting said.