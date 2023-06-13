Rev. Eric Threets announces mayoral candidacy for Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Rev. Eric Threets has declared his intent to run for mayor of Covington.

Threets is beginning a campaign for Mayor of the City of Covington on November 7, 2023, with the expectation of using his expertise in leadership and business to ‘Keep Covington Citizens as Our First Priority!’

Threets fell in love with the community where he and his wife chose to raise their family. They have seen some good things put in place over the past several years but realize more is necessary to position Covington for the transitions of this growing city.

He notes continued revenue growth is necessary to