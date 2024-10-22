Southern Roots wins Scarecrow contest

The winner of the Discover Covington Scarecrow contest has been decided.

Southern Roots Outfitter was officially declared the winner on Monday after defeating several other downtown businesses. The contest was open to businesses in the Downtown Historic District (businesses inside the boundaries of Usher Street to the north, Elm Street to the east, Conyers Street to the south, and Brown Street to the west) and visitors could vote for their favorite scarecrow to crown the “People’s Choice” Scarecrow between Oct. 12-19.

There was also a judges’ Panel, comprised of community partners (Andrea Lane from Piedmont Newton Hospital; LaTonja Threets-Hamp from Newton County Government; and Ivy Bohn from The Arts Association in Newton County), that voted separately, also choosing Southern Roots Outfitter as the winner.

The full list of businesses that participated in addition to Southern Roots were Vinny’s Lounge, Lucky Day Taco, Social Goat Tavern, Sherwood’s, Candi Warhol’s Downtown Suites, Wild Art, Ridge Avenue and City Pharmacy.

“Thank you to all the businesses for competing and adding fall festiveness to the sidewalks of our downtown area,” a Facebook post from the city of Covington read. “And thank you to our community panel judges for their participation! The scarecrows will be up until after Halloween so enjoy the bootiful and bountiful creations while they last!”