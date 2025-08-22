Scotty Scoggins announces campaign for Covington City Council, Post 3 West

The Covington News received the following from Scotty Scoggins:

I’m Scotty Scoggins and I'm officially announcing my candidacy for Covington City Council representing Post 3 in the West Ward. My campaign is built on four core principles that I believe will lead us toward a better future together: Transparency, Affordability, Smart Growth, and Access to Decision-Making.

Transparency is the first step toward a government that truly serves its people. As your City Council representative, I will champion initiatives that make government processes, budgets, and decisions clear and easily accessible to every resident. You deserve to know how your tax dollars are being spent and what is being discussed at City Hall, and I will be a tireless advocate for openness. I recognize the for many of us it’s very difficult to attend a 10am review of potential tax increases or a 6:00pm meeting. We have the technology to keep everyone involved. I promise to use it to help make City government more accessible to all of us.

The issue of affordability is on the minds of many of us, especially for young families and seniors. I believe that healthy families are the very foundation that makes a community. I will be committed to a fiscally responsible approach, ensuring we make careful, common-sense decisions with the city's budget. My goal is to find solutions that relieve the financial burden on residents and make our city a place where everyone can afford to live and thrive.

When it comes to smart growth, our focus should be on building a future that balances progress with the character of our community. As our city grows with new businesses, local merchants, and developments, we must ensure our infrastructure—our roads, public safety, and schools—can keep pace. I will advocate for policies that prioritize thoughtful planning and sustainable development, preserving what we love about Covington while preparing for the future. Our local merchants, restaurants, and businesses are the heart of the community. We need to make it a priority to ensure that local businesses are rewarded for being a vital part of our community.

Finally, I believe in meaningful access to decision-making. A healthy community is one where every voice matters. I will work to create new ways for residents to be part of the conversation, beyond just attending meetings. I want to build a more collaborative and inclusive environment where your ideas and concerns are not just heard but actively shape the policies that govern our city.

I'm running for City Council because I believe that by focusing on these principles, we can build a stronger, more connected, and more prosperous Covington for all of us. I can't wait to earn your trust and your vote.

