QUALIFYING RESULTS: Porterdale to hold Post 4 election

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Though three city council seats are up for grabs in Porterdale, only one has brought out multiple contenders.

An election for Post 4 will take place this fall. The Post 4 seat is currently occupied by Jill Minnoia, who submitted her reelection bid on Friday.

However, a new candidate is in contention in Bruce Carter. According to his website, www.carter4porterdale.com, Carter is the founder of TheCarterway, a credit repair company.

Leigh Canada and Lowell Chambers will both retain their council seats, as they were the sole qualifiers.

Canada assumed the Post 3 seat only a year ago in a special election to fulfill the remainder of her predecessor’s term, which comes to a close this December.

Chambers, the Post 5 seat, is a longtime council member, having served for over a decade. Having been the sole qualifier, he seeks to put another four years of serving Porterdale under his belt.