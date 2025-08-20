Porterdale millage rate to remain at 13.899; residents will still see tax increase

PORTERDALE, Ga. – In a special called meeting on Thursday evening, Porterdale’s city council opted not to change the millage rate for the upcoming year. Though the rate will remain at 13.899 mills, residents can still expect to see an increase in property taxes, as the city did not move to adopt the full rollback rate.

During the public hearings leading up to the rate’s adoption, City Manager Vickie Short presented the council with three prospective millage rate scenarios:

Keep the millage rate at 13.899 mills: Results in a 3.87% increase and gives the city a $2,997.40 surplus

Increase the millage rate by 0.5 mills to 14.399 mills: Results in a 7.61% increase and gives the city a $38,411.55 surplus

Increase the millage rate by one mill to 14.899 mills: Results in an 11.35% increase and gives the city a $73,825.69 surplus

For the final public hearing, one resident spoke. She petitioned the council to adopt the rollback rate – the rate at which property tax revenues would be kept the same – in order to give homeowners some relief.

“I know it’s probably impossible to lower the millage rate, but I would like to ask y’all to seriously consider at least the rollback rate,” the resident said. “The county raised theirs, and the board of education is raising theirs.”

Both the Newton County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and the Newton County Board of Education (BOE) approved tax increases earlier this month. The BOC raised its millage rate from 8.242 mills to 8.567 mills. The BOE adopted a decreased millage rate of 15.5 mills, but this was still well above the rollback rate.

The council did briefly discuss the potential of adopting the rollback rate, but Short said that the city would be operating at a loss.

Following a motion by Councilwoman Bekah Sue Sewell that was seconded by Councilwoman Halima Muhammad, the council unanimously voted to keep the rate at 13.899 mills, giving them an approximate $3,000 surplus.

“We would have to do this to stay in projection with our budget,” Sewell said. “Three thousand isn’t a lot of money, and so it’s a little bit of [a] cushion, but not very much of one. And I think all of us are of the same opinion that we don’t want to go up. But I don’t think it would be wise of us to go down, based on our budget.”

At a previous millage rate hearing, Councilman Lowell Chambers spoke on the city’s lack of reserve funding, speculating that any surplus tax income could be used to establish such a fund.

Chambers also previously spoke on why Porterdale has a higher millage rate than surrounding cities. He pointed to the value of property in Porterdale, saying that when a city has higher-value properties like businesses and factories, it can afford to have a lower multiplier – the millage rate – to make up the needed income.

With Porterdale being largely made up of residential properties, the city has relatively lower valued property than Covington, which holds plenty of commercial and industrial properties.

Upon a request from Muhammad, Short compiled an estimate demonstrating how the council’s millage rate choice could change a homeowner’s bill.

On a home that has a fair market value of $225,000 that is not subject to a homestead exemption, the 13.899 millage rate will result in $1,250.91 in taxes. Compared to the previous year’s tax rate, this is a $79.65 increase, which can be broken down into an approximately $6.64 monthly increase.

Similarly, on a home with a fair market value of $200,000 that is subject to a homestead exemption, the city will receive $972.93 in taxes. This is a $61.95 increase, which divides into an approximately $5.16 increase monthly.