Paving to continue at Floyd Street; all-way stop to be added

COVINGTON, Ga. — At the June 16 city of Covington council meeting, the council heard updates on the Floyd Street repavement project while also approving a new all-way stop.

John Hendrix, city transportation manager, gave an update on bids for the project. A recommendation to award the bid to East Coast Grading for over $1.2 million was approved unanimously.

Hendrix said that the Transportation Department selected East Coast Grading from five qualified bids that were sent in for the repavement project.

“Bid tabulations were compared and references from past projects were reviewed,” Hendrix said. “After careful review, the Transportation Department recommends East Coast Grading, who submitted the lowest bid.”

Hendrix said that the total cost to the city would be $1,226,564.744, which includes the bid price and the contingency.

“The project was budgeted in the 24-25 budget for $1.3 million, so we come in below– well, right almost at what we plan on,” Hendrix said.

Councilman Travis Moore asked about the timeline of the repavement. Hendrix said that he wants to start on July 7, so that the process will begin after the influx for Independence Day celebrations around the Covington Square.

With a motion made by Councilwoman Susie Keck and seconded by Councilwoman Charika Davis, the project was unanimously awarded the council’s go-ahead.

The council then immediately launched into discussion about an all-way stop proposed for the intersection of Floyd Street and Dearing Street.

Hendrix explained that the Transportation Department engaged with consultant company Keck and Wood, which has previously advised the city to implement all-way stops. They worked to evaluate the intersection’s current state for “potential safety and operational improvements.

“This study aimed to assess if this intersection met the criteria for all-way stop,” Hendrix said. “I received the report on June 10, 2025, and, upon the review, the analysts concluded that the intersection met the necessary criteria for installation of an all-way stop. Additionally, Keck and Wood has issued a letter recommending the conversion to the intersection of all-way stop control.”

Two specific issues were cited by Hendrix: High crash volume and a sight distance issue due to trees.

“You’ve got a lot of folks that’s coming in that doesn’t even know that area, so they don’t know how to approach it,” Hendrix said.

Mayor Fleeta Baggett affirmed Hendrix’s conclusion. Baggett has frequently publicized that she is a resident on Floyd Street and witnesses issues that this project aims to address.

In a motion made by Councilman Kim Johnson and seconded by Moore, the all-way stop was unanimously approved.



