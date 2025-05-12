Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival to take place at CEWC

Need an event that has outdoors family fun for all? Bring them to the free Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center (CEWC) near Mansfield, Ga., on Sat., May 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Event attendees can try archery, fishing and shooting sports and see K-9 demonstrations with Georgia DNR Law Enforcement. Additionally, you can see live animal presentations, create some arts and crafts, experience solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy club (weather permitting), and visit with exhibitors displaying wildlife or environment-themed booths. Attendees will also get to enjoy a free hot dog lunch (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last).

Find out More Details and Info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/celebrate-great-outdoors-keeping-georgia-wild-family-festival.