Julie English honored for 35 years of service

The Covington Police Department (CPD) recently honored detective Julie English for reaching the 35-year milestone of service with the CPD.

English started with CPD in June 1988 and has worked in the patrol division. Two times in her career, she has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), for a combined total of around 16 years as a detective.

“Thank you, Julie, for your 35 years of dedicated service to the Covington Police Department and the Citizens of Covington,” a CPD official Facebook post stated.



