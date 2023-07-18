Piedmont makes $10,000 donation to Willing Helpers

COVINGTON, Ga. - Piedmont donated $10,000 to the Willing Helpers Medical Clinic near Piedmont Newton Hospital, the only free clinic in Newton County. This donation was made possible by Piedmont’s community benefit program, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities that Piedmont serves. Willing Helpers was one of 21 community clinics to receive this grant and received the maximum donation amount through this program.

“Piedmont is driving real change in Georgia and Willing Helpers plays an important role in providing access to health care here in Covington,” Norris Little, M.D., interim chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton and longtime Willing Helpers volunteer said. “Our community becomes even stronger when organizations like Willing Helpers become healthier and livelier.”

Overall, Piedmont donated $200,000 through the community benefit program to organizations that provide direct service, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health.

Willing Helpers, which treats many chronic conditions, is located at 4186 Mill Street NE in Covington, Ga., on the grounds of Piedmont Newton, which leases the building for $1 per year. To make an appointment, call 678-625-8317.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit organization that rates hospitals on safety, has consistently awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 22 hospitals, 67 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Millions of patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they visited Piedmont.org and Piedmont MyChart over 30 million times, scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 caregivers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.



