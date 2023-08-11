Guest speakers receive honey from local Rotary’s hives

- photo by Special Photo COVINGTON, Ga. --- The Rotary Club of Covington is offering a little something sweet to its guest speakers this year, reaping the bounty of a recent community project.

The Rotary Club of Covington partnered with Dr. Marcus Pollard of the Newton County College and Career Academy and the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority to place two bee hives at the then newly-constructed Emmons Water Treatment Plant in Stanton Springs in April 2022. The club also partnered with the Eco Eagles, an environmental club at Eastside High School, to have the hives painted. - photo by Special Photo

The first production of honey was harvested by Pollard in June and bottled with the help of the Newton County College and Career Academy’s Agriculture Education Department.

“When we began the project, it was a great opportunity to develop community partnerships and push forward our Rotary District’s initiative of Going Green,” said Rotary Club of Covington President Lauren Poynter. “Now to be able to taste the fruits of those labors and share it with those who come to our meetings every week is terrific.”

Early in the Rotary year, guest speakers, including area football coaches and Newton County Manager Harold Cooper have been delighted by the delightful gift. Beyond its sweet taste, however, the honey produced by local bees have been a benefit to the Stanton Springs area.

The pollination provided by bees to Covington’s local flowers, trees, fruits and vegetables is too often taken for granted,” said Pollard, the NCCA Agriculture Education Department head. “The impact is as close as our local farmers’ markets. That produce depends on bees for pollination and the bees depend on all those nectar sources to produce the honey both they and we depend on and enjoy. It’s all part of a cycle we too often take for granted.”

Community-minded individuals, school programs and members of the business community can sponsor a hive with their donation, suggests Pollard.

“We can service the hives, teach them about bees if they’re interested, and split the honey with them,” he said.

Anyone wishing to address the club and receive some local honey in return can visit https://www.facebook.com/RotaryCovington for more information or attend a meeting every Tuesday at Noon at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, Covington, Georgia.



