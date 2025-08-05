City of Covington approves increase in millage rate

COVINGTON, Ga. – With little fanfare, the city of Covington passed the 2025 millage rate of 6.406 mills during Monday’s meeting.

With a 4-2 vote from the Covington City Council, the city will now increase its millage rate – the taxable amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value – by 0.65 mills. Since 2023, Covington’s millage rate had been set at 5.756 mills.

Three public hearings were held to incorporate public input on the matter. However, according to city officials, there was no participation during the hearings. There was also no further input on the millage rate from council members on Monday, though discussion was rampant during the July 21 meeting.

Just before council members passed the 2026 fiscal year (FY26) budget, Finance Director Randy Smith told the council that the city needed to collect nearly $8 million in property taxes to balance spending. Once the digest came back from Newton County, the city’s finance staff recommended an 0.65 mill increase be implemented.

Councilman Anthony Henderson, who voted in opposition alongside Councilwoman Charika Davis for both the FY26 budget and the 2025 millage rate, has been adamant about not increasing the millage rate.

“I’ve been an advocate from the beginning that I wouldn’t support the budget if we had to increase the millage rate,” Henderson said during the July 21 meeting.

In his comments, Henderson mentioned “some things in the pipeline” for the city that could offset future property tax increases. But it is not clear what that may be.

Councilwoman Susie Keck, who appeared to allude to Henderson’s previous comments, said that the city could not rely on any future projects to generate revenue.

“We have to pass the millage rate to meet the current budget,” Keck said during the July 21 meeting. “But we don’t have to spend all the money, and that could affect next year. But we have to increase police. We have to increase fire. And that’s what that millage rate increase is a result of.”

With the millage rate increase, Covington residents should expect an 11.93% increase in property taxes. The proposed tax increase for a home worth $225,000 is approximately $58.50.



