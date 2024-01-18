City approves four-way stop at common accident spot

COVINGTON, Ga. – A common site of car accidents is set to receive a temporary traffic pattern change.

Members of the Covington city council unanimously approved a temporary four-way stop to be placed at the intersection of Town Center Blvd. and Town Center Dr.

According to data obtained from Captain Mike Tinsley of the Covington Police Department (CPD), and subsequently read by transportation director John Hendrix , there have been roughly eight accidents at the intersection over the last year.

Consultant company Keck and Wood Inc., and city staff are seeking a “long-term solution” for the problem – and that this temporary four-way stop would be the first step in that.

Additionally, council also approved an ex post facto – an approval of a project that has already been completed after the fact – that will allow a four-way stop to remain in place at the intersection between Reynolds St. and Elm. St.

The initial traffic pattern of a two-way stop was changed to a four-way stop after complaints from citizens. However, there was never an official approval from the city.

“The installation was carried out due to concerns related to previous council meetings and citizen complaints,” Hendrix said. “There was confusion with drivers [and] pedestrians due to unusual site distances at this intersection.”

After a memo from Keck and Wood and consensus from the council, the motion was passed unanimously at 6-0.



