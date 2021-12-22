United Bank supports, donates to Southern Heartland Arts

COVINGTON, Ga. — United Bank recently presented a $2,500 check to Southern Heartland Arts, Inc. to support the organization’s 2022 calendar of events. The Bank has provided financial assistance since 2007, sponsoring activities at their Visual Art Center including its annual invitational art exhibit, fundraising events and the weekly “Paint Party,” a free and open art workshop hosted by professional artists at the visual art center. A portion of United Bank’s sponsorship also goes to the James P. Hayes Cardinal Scholarship Fund, providing scholarships to graduating seniors interested in visual arts careers.



“The Southern Heartland Arts organization is a special part of Covington and Newton County. Their cultural and artistic programs help our growing town thrive and attract others,” explained Thomas Kephart, president of United Bank in Covington. “We are proud to be a corporate sponsor and truly appreciate all the ways they contribute to our great community.”

For more information about Southern Heartland Arts, visit the organization’s Facebook page.