Unemployment drops to 2.9% in Newton County in September

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County’s unemployment rate dropped in September as more residents joined the labor force and found employment.

Newton’s jobless rate was 2.9%, which was down 0.6% from 3.5% in August. The rate was 3.9% in September 2021.

A total of 54,592 Newton County resident were in the labor force, up from 54,383 in August. A total of 52,995 county residents were employed, up from 52,498 in August, according to statistics from the Georgia Department of Labor.

The county’s rate was above the statewide rate of 2.6% and the Metro Atlanta rate of 2.5%.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that all regions of the state recorded a drop in unemployment rates in September.

“We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.

“This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years.”



In the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission that includes Newton County, the September preliminary unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.3% over the month.

The rate was 2.9% one year ago in the region that includes Newton and Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.

The labor force was up 1,942 over the month and up 7,547 over the year to 326,214.

The number of employed was up 3,532 from August 2022 and up 9,057 to 318,578 from September 2021.

Initial claims were down 53 (-5%) from August and down 162 (-15%) to 947 from September 2021.

Initial claims were down from August in Administrative and Support Services and Information.

There were 6,488 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.The labor force rose in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, River Valley Regional Commission, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, and Three Rivers Regional Commission.

Employment rose in all regional commissions.

Claims dropped in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Central Savannah River Regional Commission, Coastal Georgia Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Middle Georgia Regional Commission, Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, River Valley Regional Commission, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, and Three Rivers Regional Commission.