Survey shows Newton's west side has cheapest gas as average price falls in a week

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton's west side offered the cheapest gas prices in the county and the average cost of a gallon dropped since last week to $3.22 per gallon today heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The cheapest regular unleaded gas prices in Newton County were found Monday along Salem Road with stations ranging in price from $3.03 to $3.07, according to GasBuddy price reports.

Prices rose as motorists moved east, with lowest-priced gas found along U.S. Hwy. 278, $3.17 to $3.19; along Crowell Road, $3.18 and $3.19; and Georgia highways 36 and 142, also reporting $3.19.

The average price in Newton County was higher a week ago at $3.25 on Nov. 15, but lower a month ago on Oct. 18 at $3.13.

Metro Atlanta's gas prices also have fallen in the past week and average $3.24 per gallon today, according to a daily survey by two monitoring groups.

"With oil prices plunging nearly $10 from the recent peak of $85 per barrel, motorists will start to see gas prices decline nationwide, just in time for Thanksgiving, and the decline could stretch for several weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"It's not impossible — so long as oil prices hold near these levels or continue falling — that the national average could shed 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the coming weeks, while some areas like California could see declines of as much as 25 to 40 cents.

However, gas prices are $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.

It now costs motorists $48.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.70 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon, AAA reported.

GasBuddy price reports showed the cheapest station in Metro Atlanta was priced at $2.96 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $4.14, a difference of $1.18. The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.79 while the highest is $3.64, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Atlanta and the national average going back 10 years:

• Nov. 22, 2020: $1.94 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.10).

• Nov. 22, 2016: $2.12 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.13).

• Nov. 22, 2011: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.33).