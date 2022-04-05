Piedmont ranked among nation’s top employers

ATLANTA — Piedmont Healthcare was named to Forbes magazine’s list of “America’s Best Large Employers” for 2022, coming in at No. 166 among all employers of 5,000 employees or more across the United States.



Piedmont was one of just 48 health care organizations nationally to land on the list. Overall, Piedmont ranked among 15 Georgia companies that earned spots on the list.

“Our talented team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and staff are helping to change lives across Georgia – they make Piedmont one of the best places to work,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brown. “After all that we have weathered these past two years, it is gratifying to see us recognized as one of ‘America’s Best Large Employers.’”

The results are based on surveys from more than 60,000 participants. As part of the selection and ranking process, Piedmont employees responded to surveys about topics including development opportunities, working conditions, compensation, diversity and how likely they were to recommend Piedmont to friends and family.

“It’s an honor to be ranked by Forbes as one of ‘America’s Best Large Employers,’ and it says a lot about what it means to work at Piedmont. I’m tremendously proud that Piedmont employees feel valued, are excited to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients, and know they are respected as individuals and rewarded for their success,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Vicki Cansler.

The Forbes 2022 “America’s Best Large Employers” final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations, and employers are not able to apply for spots on the list. Piedmont was also previously named on Forbes “America’s Best Employers by State 2021” and “Best-In-State list for 2020.”

Piedmont Healthcare has dozens of facilities across the metro area, including in Newton County. Learn more at piedmont.org.