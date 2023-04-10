Newton County, Metro gas prices up 16 cents in a week in response to OPEC

ATLANTA — Newton County's average gas prices rose at the pump compared to previous weeks and local gas stations were charging about the same average price as stations statewide today, April 10.

According to a survey by AAA, drivers are now paying an average price of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Newton County — up 15 cents since March 20.



Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said crude oil rose over $80 a barrel in response to OPEC’s announcement last week it was cutting production.

“This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now, but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so Georgians may not catch a break at the pump any time soon,” Waiters said.

Average prices for regular unleaded was $3.38 in Metro Atlanta and statewide today, April 10.

Today's state average is 15 cents more than a week ago, 13 cents more than a month ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year.

The Metro Atlanta averages were $3.38 for regular unleaded, up 16 cents from a week ago.



Other average prices today in Metro Atlanta were $3.74 for mid-grade, $4.10 for premium and $4.17 for diesel.

It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $6.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($3.43), Brunswick ($3.42), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.41).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Athens ($3.34), Gainesville ($3.33), and Dalton ($3.32).

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 10 cents to $3.60 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.15 to 9.3 million barrels a day last week.



Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 4.1 million barrels to 222.6 million barrels. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, AAA reported.