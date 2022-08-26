Newton County jobless rate drops to 3.5%

Newton County's unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in July despite fewer residents both being employed and in the market for employment.

The July unemployment rate was a decrease from 3.7% in June. The rate was 4.8% in July 2021, according to statistics released by the Georgia Department of Labor Thursday.

A total of 112 fewer Newton County residents were in the labor force — defined as either employed or actively seeking work — after it dropped from 54,960 in June to 54,848 in July, the department reported.

Newton residents with jobs totaled 52,911 — a 17-person decrease from 52,928 in June. However, 95 fewer residents counted themselves as unemployed, dropping from 2,032 in June to 1,937 in July.

Newton County's July unemployment rate of 3.5% was higher than the statewide and 29-county Metro Atlanta region's rates of 2.8% each.

All contiguous counties had lower July unemployment rates than Newton, including Jasper (2.4%); Butts, Morgan and Walton (2.5% each); Henry (3.0%); and Rockdale (3.4%).

Metro Atlanta jobless rates ranged from Clayton County (4.6%) to Jackson County (1.8%).

First-time claims for jobless benefits by Newton residents increased 30% — rising from 336 in June to 437 in July — but decreased 37% from 697 in July 2021, the labor department reported.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a news release Thursday, "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed."

"As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before,” he said.

The labor force decreased in Metro Atlanta by 11,145 and ended the month with 3.2 million. This number is up 63,637 since July 2021.

The number of employed was up 697 to 3.12 million in July from June. From July 2021 to July 2022, the number of employed was up 100,964.

The number of unemployed was down 11,842 to 89,772 in July. From July 2021 to July 2022, the number of unemployed was down 37,327.

Metro Atlanta ended July with 2.98 million jobs. Jobs were down 1,100 (-0.1%) over the month and up 152,800 (5.4%) over the year. Job numbers were at an all-time high in Financial Activities, 196,800, and Professional and Business Services, 598,200.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Accommodation and Food Services, 4,100, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 2,700, Health Care and Social Assistance, 1,800, Transportation and Warehousing, 1,300, Finance and Insurance, 1,200, and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 1,000.

The number of initial unemployment claims went up by 1% in Metro Atlanta in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 55%.

Employ Georgia, the labor department's online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 108,000 active job postings in Metro Atlanta for July.