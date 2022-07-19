Hospital leases space for new medical offices at former Covington Walmart site

COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont has leased 25,000-square-feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about one mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.

This medical office space represents a nearly $10 million investment by Piedmont Newton in expanding health services available in the Covington area. It will bring a full complement of Piedmont services to Atlanta’s eastern exurbs, including neurology, endocrinology, rheumatology, cardiology and primary care.

“Our goal with this project is to grow the medical services in the community to meet the needs of what Newton County and surrounding counties will be in the next five to 10 years,” said David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital. “We look forward to providing quality healthcare, close to home for residents who may be drawn to the area in the near future by exciting opportunities making everything from electric vehicles to episodes of TV series.”

The large property at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 278 and Covington Bypass Road formerly housed a Walmart.

Kharmin Beam, leasing officer and broker for Main Street Land & Properties, said, “We are excited to welcome Piedmont to our shopping center at a dynamic time for our community. While our community is currently enjoying very positive growth, we are positioning this particular property for the future.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to see Piedmont Newton grow in Newton County. With the current growth in the industrial, residential and commercial market, the balance of healthcare growing by our local partner, Piedmont, is right on time. The community has waited for many years to see a tenant in this space and for it to become such a great resource for area residents, this is a fantastic addition,” added Serra P. Hall, executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.

Other businesses in what will now be known as Eastside Crossing include Ingles, MaddLuLu Coffee, Pita Mediterranean Street Food, and Marco’s Pizza. A new, 300-plus unit luxury apartment complex that is currently under construction, Render Covington, will be adjacent to the shopping center as well.



