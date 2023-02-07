Feb. 17 is deadline for filing claims for storm-related income loss in Newton County

ATLANTA — Workers in Newton, Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Spalding and Troup counties have until Feb. 17, 2023, to file initial claims for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits to compensate for income lost as a direct result of Georgia’s severe storms, which occurred on Jan. 12, 2023.

“We appreciate the federal government providing disaster relief to our friends and family who live in the seven counties affected by January’s severe storms,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “We hope this helps people get back on their feet and back to work.”

DUA is a federal program established to help workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted as a direct result of a disaster declared by the President. It differs from regular state unemployment insurance in that it provides benefits to people who are self-employed businesspeople, farmers, diversified farming operators, loggers, commission-paid employees, and others who are not eligible under the state’s program.

Applicants may be eligible for a weekly benefit of as much as $365 beginning the week of Jan. 15. Individuals in the authorized counties directly affected by Georgia’s severe storms must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the (GDOL) website at dol.georgia.gov or in person at any career center. The GDOL will notify claimants if they are also eligible to file for DUA. Eligible claimants must apply for these benefits no later than Feb. 17, 2023.

When applying for DUA benefits, verification of income may be required. Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable proof of earnings includes copies of most recent completed income tax returns, copies of quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.

DUA benefits may also be available to individuals who become the breadwinner or who provide major financial support for a household because the head of the household died as a direct result of the severe storms. Individuals applying for benefits under such circumstances must present proof of the death of the head of the household, such as a death certificate or affidavit.

While applications may be filed in person at any GDOL career center, individuals are encouraged to apply on the GDOL website at dol.georgia.gov.

For additional information on DUA and the GDOL career center locations, visit www.dol.georgia.gov or call the GDOL toll-free at 877-709-8185.



