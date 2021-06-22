Covington attorney reelected to State Bar of Georgia Board of Governors

Michael G. Geoffroy of MG Law in Covington has been reelected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

Geoffroy will continue to serve in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit Post 1 seat on the board, representing Newton and Walton counties.

He is a graduate of George Walton Academy, earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2001.

His law practice is focused on auto collisions, premises liability, wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases.

He is a past president of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits.

Georgia’s Supreme Court established the State Bar of Georgia in 1964 as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884.

All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Its members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics.