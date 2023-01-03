'Content' Angela Nave says she never expected to retire from the only job she held for 46 years

By ABBEY GRACE VENHAM

COVINGTON, Ga. — After 46 years of working at Pruitt Healthcare, Angela Nave is finally ready for some time off the clock.



Retiring was a decision that didn’t come easy to the Covington resident. But having been with this company since the 1970s, now is her time, she said.

As the job industry has evolved over the years, a person working just one job in one place for as long as Nave did is almost unheard of now. But what kept Nave at Pruitt Healthcare for literally her entire life — she began working at Pruitt and its predecessors at age 15 — is her passion for the residents.

Although she spent almost half a century devoting herself to her career, every remarkable moment and memorable resident she experienced is treasured equally to her.

“It’s very meaningful knowing that you are helping residents and their families in a time where you know they need it,” Nave said.

Pruitt Healthcare purchased the facility in July of 2013, but it was formerly known as the Covington Manor. Nave started working at the Manor when she was just 15. She attended Newton High School —the county’s only high school at the time — in the late 1970s, and she would get off the school bus to clock in at work.

At only 15, she followed her mother’s footsteps, as she was a nurse for the Covington Manor. Nave got a job working alongside her mother and happened to be the first part-time employee in the Manor’s history.

Nave has been present for all the changes over the years, and never once left for other opportunities. She worked in various capacities at Pruitt, resting in her final position for the company as its financial counselor.

“I started out as a nursing assistant, and I think it was about (1982) I became activity director. Then about ’88, social activity director,” Nave said. “Then in ’97, the owner of the company at that time wanted me to become office manager.”

Originally, the facility was only for long term nursing home care, but throughout her employment, Mrs. Nave has seen the adoption of a rehab program. Pruitt now offers long-term care and short-term rehabilitation for residents.

Although her memories of Pruitt are all held close to her, the most fun she had was during her time as activity director. Moments that stood out to her may seem small to others, but she witnessed the gravity of her work on the residents.

“We took some residents to the airport because some had never been on an airplane, and this is back when you could go and watch the airplanes take off,” Nave said. “We went to the mall, and some of them had never been on an escalator. There’s lots of little things that stand out.”

The average worker in 2019 had 12 jobs in a lifetime and only remains at a job an average of 4.1 years, according to career website Zippier.

Nave’s long-range loyalty to Pruitt Healthcare was not always the plan, but she’s overly grateful for her decision to stay for so long.

She said she was never in it for the money —hence her contentment to remain instead of searching for more lucrative opportunities — but she remained modest and enriched the lives of many residents over the years.

“It satisfied me, it satisfied my heart and soul, and I was just content,” she said.

Since 1976, the industry has evolved into what’s best for every resident, and Nave evolved with it every step of the way. After giving everyone in her path the care they needed, Nave now plans to begin her own self-care.

“First thing, turn off the work alarm, and live on Angela time,” Nave said.

She is retiring from Pruitt Healthcare a year earlier than she expected to, which also means she is retiring as a weekend warrior. Weekday boaters at Lake Oconee should not think it strange to find Nave relaxing by the water on a day that isn’t Saturday or Sunday.

Although she will miss working for Pruitt Healthcare, she says she’s more than ready to wake up at her leisure and live for her next chapter.

“I will miss it in one aspect, but in another aspect, after 46 years I’m ready,” Nave said.

“It took me a year to come to this decision. I was going to wait until I was 62, and I’m giving myself a year of early retirement.”

