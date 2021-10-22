Builders announce completion of Covington Crossings

COVINGTON, Ga. — Construction of a 198-unit senior living complex is officially complete, McShane Construction Company officials announced Monday.



Located off U.S. Highway 278, and just half a mile from Turner Lake Park, Covington Crossings is expected to provide affordable housing options for adults age 55 years and older, said Scott Hoppa, who is senior vice president and regional manager at McShane Construction Company.

“We’re proud to support senior residents in the Covington area with a beautiful residence offered at an affordable price,” Hoppa said in a news release. “With premium amenities and high-end finishes, Covington Crossings is an exceptional choice for seniors.”

Amenities within the complex include a hair salon, library, laundry room, theater room, fitness room and storage space. Outside, along the 13-acre site, are a pergola and grilling area.

Covington Crossings offers a variety of floor plans for tenants to choose from, ranging from a one-bedroom/one-bathroom unit up to a three bedroom/two-bathroom unit. All units have luxury vinyl-tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms and granite countertops.

Learn more about the new complex at covingtoncrossings.com.

Established in 1984, McShane Construction Company is based in Rosemont, Illinois, with regional offices planted nationwide, including locations such as Auburn, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness and institutional markets.