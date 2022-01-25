Area residents line up to oppose Social Circle auto plant

MADISON, Ga. — Some speakers who gave sometimes emotion-filled remarks to development authority members Tuesday said they believed a proposed vehicle production complex would destroy what attracted them to live in the area.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties drew a capacity crowd to its monthly meeting at the Morgan County Administration Building in Madison.

The Authority is the site developer and chief negotiator on Rivian’s planned $5 billion electric vehicle production facility in Social Circle.

About 30 speakers unanimously told authority members they opposed the Rivian plan for a variety of reasons.

Miriam Shatterly, who lives on Davis Academy Road near the site, said it was “beyond disappointing what y’all want to do” by proposing such a major industrial complex in the primarily rural area.

“It’s all about money and money is the root of all evil,” she said.

Carol Spencer, 80, of Rutledge said she chose to live in such a small town simply because of its undeveloped nature.

“Please, Rivian, go away from here,” she said. “We don’t want it.”

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Dec. 16 that California-based Rivian planned a production facility for a 2,000-acre site at I-20 and U.S. Hwy. 278 in Social Circle.

Company officials said it could create about 7,500 jobs by 2024 for production of the company's vehicles.

The proposed site straddles the line between Morgan and Walton counties, with the western part within the Social Circle city limits and the remainder in unincorporated Morgan.

A preliminary site plan showed the massive production and research complex was to include almost 16 million square feet of enclosed space, most of which was in six main buildings.

On Tuesday, about 300 people — most clothed in red in a show of unity — listened and clapped as they filled the Morgan County Board of Commissioners meeting room and an overflow room nearby.



Speakers were given two minutes each to state their opinion on Rivian’s planned electric vehicle production facility.

Many complained to Authority members about the lack of transparency during the months-long negotiation process in 2021 between the state government, the Authority and Rivian.

Others warned about the possibility of groundwater contamination from used lithium batteries; as well as other potential negative environmental impacts including destruction of the rural nature of the area.

Some speakers complained about the current county commissioner’s lack of attention to constituents opposing Rivian. Others asked about the ill effects on the area if the private company abandoned the site if business conditions took a downturn.

“There’s one common thread — supporters don’t live here,” said area resident Emily Jenkins Fallowill.

Steve Shephard of Rutledge said lack of transparency had some residents envisioning any number of possible environmental hazards a facility of its planned size could create.

“What’s got people mad is it’s all been done in secrecy,” he said.

Other speakers predicted a major industrial project would bring the traffic and societal problems other industrialized parts of Metro Atlanta have experienced.



Area resident Kenneth Morris said he moved from DeKalb and Henry counties because of the impact of those areas’ “rampant development.”

“The quality of life,” he said. “It will be destroyed.”

Authority attorney Andrea Gray said the agency was still doing environmental and other studies which it would make public when completed.

She said the next step in the process was planning commissions in Walton and Morgan counties and the city of Social Circle hearing rezoning requests for the site in separate meetings in February.

Company officials said they wanted to begin construction of the facility later this year and start production by 2024, officials stated recently.

Once manufacturing operations are fully ramped up, the Georgia facility will be capable of producing up to 400,000 vehicles per year, officials said.

Officials said the plant's 7,500 employees would make at least $56,000 each to start with most workers likely commuting to the plant rather than living in the immediate area.



GDOT is planning to build a new I-20 interchange at Old Mill Road and make improvements to the existing I-20 exit to U.S. Hwy. 278.

It also is planning to widen and improve 278 around the west and north sides, officials said. Construction of a frontage road alongside I-20 and connecting U.S. Hwy. 278 with Old Mill Road also is planned.