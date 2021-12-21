AAA officials say Newton, statewide gas prices may continue fall before holidays

Average gas prices have dropped 13 cents per gallon in the past month in Newton County as Georgians travel during the final week before Christmas.

But it remains to be seen how the surge in the COVID-19 omicron variant will affect pump prices locally and nationwide, a regular gas price observer says.



Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said, “Pump prices continue their descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“But its impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher before Christmas,” Waiters said.

The average cost of a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Newton County was $3.11 today, Dec. 21, compared to $3.24 on Nov. 22, according to AAA.

Newton County's average cost today was 1 cent below Georgia's statewide average of $3.12 and 6 cents below the Metro Atlanta average of $3.17.

It also was lower than neighboring counties Butts ($3.11), Rockdale ($3.14), Jasper ($3.15) and Morgan ($3.16), according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. It was higher than Henry ($3.08) and Walton ($3.10).

Georgia's average cost was 2 cents less than a week ago and 12 cents less than last month. However, it was $1.08 more than this time in 2020.

It now costs motorists $46.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $9.90 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

Before the omicron variant became the dominant variant of COVID-19, AAA had predicted a strong rebound in Georgia travelers compared to the 2020 year-end holiday period.

More than 3.4 million Georgians were forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. The number is 3.8% fewer travelers than the record high set in 2019 but is still 34% more than last year's 857,949, a news release stated.

In addition, 172,566 were expected to travel by air and 119,572 are predicted to go by other means, such as bus, train or on a cruise ship.

Nationally, more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — were expected to travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

If that dramatic bounce-back occurs — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — it would bring this year’s numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019 – which was the highest on record.

Auto travel remains the preferred mode of transportation for 91% of holiday travelers. With nearly 666,171 more Georgians on the road compared to last year, AAA officials believe drivers in major metro areas could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times.

According to AAA, the daily worst and best times to travel this holiday season will be:

• Dec. 23

Worst travel time: noon to 6 p.m.

Best travel time: after 7 p.m.

• Dec. 24

Worst travel time: 2 to 6 p.m.

Best travel time: before 1 p.m.

• Dec. 25

Minimal congestion expected

• Dec. 26

Worst travel time: 1 to 7 p.m.

Best travel time: before noon

• Dec. 27

Worst travel time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Best travel time: before 1 p.m.

• Dec. 28

Worst travel time: 1 to 7 p.m.

Best travel time: before noon

• Dec. 29

Worst travel time: 1 to 7 p.m.

Best travel time: before 11 a.m.

• Dec. 30

Worst travel time: 1 to 7 p.m.

Best travel time: before noon

• Dec. 31

Worst travel time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Best travel time: before 1 p.m., after 5 p.m.

• Jan. 1

Minimal congestion expected

• Jan. 2

Worst travel time: 2 to 6 p.m.

Best travel time: before 1 p.m.



