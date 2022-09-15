BREAKING: Newton County asks DA to investigate alleged illegal Salvation Army distribution of COVID-relief funds

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County's district attorney's office is investigating the county government's allegations that the Salvation Army forged or manipulated documents it was hired to produce for area residents to apply for the county's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The county hired the Covington branch of the service agency earlier this year to distribute federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to those whose incomes were affected by COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The funds were intended to be given to those who qualified for the money to pay past-due mortgage, rental and utility payments. The Salvation Army also was to develop the applications used to determine residents' eligibility for the money.

However, an internal audit completed by the Salvation Army revealed evidence of forged or manipulated documents the service agency produced for applications for the funding, said county spokesman Bryan Fazio.

The Salvation Army alerted the county government Wednesday, Sept. 14, about possible misappropriation of the funding, Fazio said. The Newton County District Attorney's office and other law enforcement agencies have begun a criminal investigation, he said.

"Newton County is outraged at these actions from the Salvation Army and is supporting the DA’s investigation in every way possible. The county has instructed the Salvation Army, which was hired as an external operator to manage this program in April, to cease distribution of funds until the matter is investigated further," Fazio said in a statement.

The agreement between the Salvation Army and Newton County requires that the agency repay the county "for any misappropriation of funds," he said.

"Newton County will be pursuing reimbursement of the funds as swiftly as possible," Fazio said.

District Attorney Randy McGinley confirmed his office and the Covington Police Department were actively investigating the allegations. However, he said he could not provide more specific details in order to "protect the integrity of the investigation."

The Covington News has reached out to the Salvation Army for a response to the allegations. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Watch covnews.com for updates.

