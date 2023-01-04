BREAKING: National Weather Service issues Flash Flood warning for Newton County

According to the Newton County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood warning that any where around water areas, river or streams, there may be potential for flash floods.

Specifically around the Yellow River and I 20 lower lying section of Riverside mobile home park.

Newton County EMA is recommending residents of Riverside Mobile Home park within 75 yards of the river to evacuate your RV and move it to higher ground.

Any questions please call 404-694-5346 Newton County E M A