At least 16 apply for Newton’s vacant interim county manager job

COVINGTON, Ga. — Officials said this week a committee was reviewing applications to determine the finalists county commissioners will vote on to lead the government’s day-to-day operations.



County Human Resources director Amanda Shoemaker said Tuesday, Jan. 4, the committee would be conducting a second round of interviews before Chairman Marcello Banes sends three finalists to the Board of Commissioners for members to determine who will be hired.

Shoemaker told the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday about 16 had applied for the job and the committee had interviewed four.

It still must determine if more interviews are needed, Shoemaker said.

“Those interviews should be conducted next week,” she said.

The committee then will decide which applicants will be forwarded to the Board, which will interview them and determine who a majority will support.

An interim county manager will fill the vacancy left by former County Manager Lloyd Kerr who departed Jan. 1 after six years in the job.

County commissioners in November voted 3-2 not to renew Kerr's contract amid disagreements over his managerial style and his desire to delay giving out almost $11 million in federal COVID relief funds until receiving final instructions about distribution from the Department of Treasury.

The selection committee includes Banes, Shoemaker and County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter. Banes is required to recommend the finalists to the Board but does not have a vote on hiring the interim manager unless the Board's vote ends in a tie.

The Newton County government works under a charter the Georgia General Assembly approved in 2016 that mandates how it should be governed and operated.

A county manager is responsible for the day-to-day operations, compiles the annual county government budget for the Board and determines a property tax rate among other duties. The annual budget process typically begins in February.

Commissioner J.C. Henderson asked Jaugstetter if the Board was in violation of its charter — also known as its enabling legislation — by leaving a county manager position vacant.

Jaugstetter said he did not believe the action was a violation because county officials were actively working to fill the position.

“Every bit of legislation anticipates things happening,” Jaugstetter said. “This is happening.”

Henderson said he wondered why he is receiving numerous messages alleging the county government is violating its charter by not having a manager.

“The employees are running themselves,” Henderson said. “It shouldn’t be that way.”

Henderson also asked Jaugstetter if he believed Banes had failed to perform the chairman’s duties the charter required to fill the top staff position.

Jaugstetter said county departments appeared to be operating as they would if a manager was in place.

“(Banes) is engaged in the process of appointing a county manager and I think that’s all you can expect,” Jaugstetter said.

However, he said any Board member can petition a judge to determine if the chairman or another Board member is properly executing the duties of their offices.