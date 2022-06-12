AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old missing, abducted in west Newton

UPDATE: After issuing an AMBER Alert, officials of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have announced Jaquari Bennett has died. The Newton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

--

COVINGTON, Ga. — An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning after a 1-year-old girl has been reportedly abducted in west Newton County.

Newton County Sheriff's Office believe missing girl Jaquari Bennett, described as Black with black hair and brown eyes, is in "extreme danger." Authorities say she was taken late Saturday by Darian Javaris Bennett, listed as Black, male, age 38, standing 6'4", 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

The child was last seen at a residence located on Chandler Field Drive, authorities said.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a black 2000 Honda Accord; GA Tag No. RGK4146.

As the child is believed to be in danger, anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jaquari Bennett should immediately call 911 or call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 706-717-9915.