Advance voting to begin May 18

COVINGTON, Ga. — Advance voting is set to begin Monday, May 18, and will run through Friday, June 5, with three ways to cast a vote in Newton County.

The Newton County Administration Building on Usher Street in Covington will offer in-person ballot casting. The voting room with have a four-voter limit, as well as five poll workers. Visitors will enter through the North entrance and a six-foot social distancing measure will be enforced to adhere to CDC guidelines.

All poll workers inside the Administration Building will be wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations will available throughout the facility.

In-person voting may be done Monday through Friday from 8 a.m -5 p.m., excluding the observance of Memorial Day on May 25. Additionally, advance voting will be available in person on Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

In addition to casting a ballot in person, voters may drop off absentee ballots in a sealed ballot box in front of the north door of the Administration Building or mail their ballots to the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration.

To request an absentee ballot application, call 770-784-2055.