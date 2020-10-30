By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
AC unit fire displaces residents of Covington apartment complex
18NEW Covington Fire Department.jpg

COVINGTON, Ga. — A late Wednesday fire displaced about 20 residents after an air conditioning unit caught fire at an apartment complex near downtown Covington.

Covington Fire Department responded to an 11:34 p.m. fire call at Harrisburg Park apartments at 2140 Conyers St. and found the air conditioning unit caused sprinklers to turn on and cause extensive water damage in a third floor hallway, said Donnie Tudor, deputy chief of operations for the department.

Two Newton County Fire Department units assisted city firefighters in responding with two ladder trucks, two engines, a rescue squad unit and two battalion units. No injuries were reported.

Tudor said the American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents by finding overnight housing at an area motel.  