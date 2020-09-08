19 people killed statewide in crashes over Labor Day travel period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

Statewide, GSP Troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 fatalities in 11 fatal crashes. In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 8,854 citations, 10,112 warnings and arrested 309 motorists for driving under the influence. Citations were also given for 1,077 seat belt, 169 child restraint, 4,601 speeding and 541 distracted driving violations.

Atlanta, Athens-Clarke County, Cobb County, College Park, Floyd County and Suwanee police departments reported six of the traffic deaths during the holiday period, according to the GSP. GSP troops in Jasper (1), Madison (2), Manchester (1), Monroe (4), Reidsville (1), Thomaston (1), Villa Rica (1) and Washington (1) reported the remaining 13 traffic deaths.