Young Covington singers perform 'informal' concert for parents
Washington Street Community Center
The choir performed ‘Sourwood Mountain,’ ‘America the Beautiful’ (using sign language) and ‘Sing from Your Heart.’ - photo by Tom Spigolon

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Washington Street Community Center Children’s Choir performed an ‘informal concert’ for parents during pickup time for the center’s after-school program Wednesday, March 30, in front of the Newton County Senior Services’ Josephine B. Brown building at the Turner Lake complex as part of the observance of Music in Our Schools in the month of March. 

Students Jeremiah Clark, Jaycee Clark, George Jefferson and Emily Vega announced the songs while teacher Leila Elkins led the chorus. 