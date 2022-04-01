Young Covington singers perform 'informal' concert for parents

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Washington Street Community Center Children’s Choir performed an ‘informal concert’ for parents during pickup time for the center’s after-school program Wednesday, March 30, in front of the Newton County Senior Services’ Josephine B. Brown building at the Turner Lake complex as part of the observance of Music in Our Schools in the month of March.

Students Jeremiah Clark, Jaycee Clark, George Jefferson and Emily Vega announced the songs while teacher Leila Elkins led the chorus.



