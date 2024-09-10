YMCA seeking volunteers for Fuzz Run

The Covington Family YMCA is seeking volunteers on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 to help with the Covington Police Department Fuzz Run, the largest participatory event in Covington. Community members are invited to volunteer on Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and assist with race packet pickups for participants. Additionally, the Y is seeking volunteers on Saturday during 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. to assist with the race. Volunteers will meet at Legion Field located at 3173 Mill Street NE, Covington, GA 30014.

This event is part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s annual Days of Service projects. The Y is hosting this year’s annual events on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14. The organization will bring together volunteers from across the metro Atlanta area to complete service projects benefiting communities in need. Working together with volunteers, staff and partner organizations, the Y aims to build and strengthen communities where everyone belongs.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, please visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/daysofservice.