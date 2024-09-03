YMCA of Metro Atlanta Announces Open Enrollment for 2024 Afterschool Programs

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced enrollment is open for its Y Explore Afterschool Programs for the 2024-2025 school year, including the Covington location.

The Y serves more than 53 metro Atlanta elementary schools and offers programs at 11 Y locations.

Y Explore Afterschool Programs include an innovative, learner-centered curriculum and programmed activities, club activities and imagination stations for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Y Explore programs support language and literacy and integrate social emotional learning.

“Y Explore Afterschool Programs are designed to help students grow their desire to learn, gain critical thinking skills and enhance their social emotional skills,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “Through our afterschool curriculum, children will find new opportunities to learn and grow in a welcoming and accepting environment.”

The cost for children to attend is $85 full-time or $45 part-time. A free/reduced lunch rate is available for $55 full-time for those in need. The Y provides financial assistance to families in need.

For additional information or to register a child for Y Explore Afterschool Programs, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/learning/afterschool. The following YMCA locations offer afterschool programs.