'Worship Experience’ July 23 to benefit Conyers private boys school

CONYERS, Ga. — An organizer of a “Live Praise & Worship Experience” is hoping it will help a Conyers private school that serves area students, including some Newton residents.



Oscar Hines, whose son is a special needs student at the school, is the worship leader for the concert set for Saturday, July 23, at 5 p.m. at Conyers First United Methodist Church.

KTC Entertainment will host the concert, which will feature a live band with featured artists including Hines, Christian hip-hop artist Hi-Lite Real, gospel artist Phallon Trice, and others.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Hills Academy for Boys in Conyers.

Hills Academy is a college prep private Christian school for boys dedicated to providing customized education to meet their diverse academic and social needs., according to its website.

A total of 10 performers are scheduled for the event which features all original songs written by Hines.

Proceeds from the concert will go to provide scholarships for young men to attend the school, Hines said.

“With everything going on, families are struggling,” Hines said.

Hines, who is a special education teacher with Rockdale County Schools, is a former Newton County parapro, he said.

Proceeds also can be used for a new bus, playground equipment and other needs, he said.

He said he is hoping some individual or company will step forward and sponsor the event, which will free up more funding for the school.

Conyers First United Methodist Church is a 921 N. Main St. in Conyers. Tickets are $15 and $10. For more information, call 770-883-6828 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hines.oscar.







