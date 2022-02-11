WHAT IT MEANS: Newton congressman says ‘much work to do’ for equality despite progress

About this Series: Throughout the month of February, "What It Means: A Black History Month Series" will tell the story of leaders within Newton County's Black community, while highlighting the importance of Black History Month and acknowledging the continued progress toward reaching equality.



COVINGTON, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, who represents a portion of Newton County, says the fight for equality was far from over.

Johnson, who is in his eighth term representing Georgia’s 4th Congressional District, recently shared what Black History Month personally means to him. While it is a great time to honor the accomplishments of previous generations during the civil rights movement, Johnson said the work must continue.

“During Black History Month, we celebrate the invaluable contributions African Americans have made to our nation, state and county’s history and identity,” Johnson told The Covington News. “Throughout our history, African-American men and women have persevered through much hardship and prejudice to enrich our national and local life. But despite much progress and achievements, it’s clear that America and Georgia have much work to do. Today, I reflect on what my friend and mentor Congressman John Lewis taught us all: ‘Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America,’ which is to say, vote always; you’re never too young to make a difference; speak truth to power; be sure you’re at the table fighting injustice and … never give up.”

The late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis was one of two people in the Black community that Johnson said were an inspiration to him.

Lewis, who was the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for more than 30 years, was known for his activism in the 1960s alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the fight for civil rights. He participated in lunch counter sit-ins, joined the Freedom Riders in challenging segregated buses and was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington at just the age of 23. Lewis was also present for the landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, — when he survived a vicious beating by police.

The longtime congressman died in July 2020 at the age of 80 after another battle — this time with cancer.

“Rep. John Lewis was a giant of a man,” Johnson said at the time of Lewis’ death. “Never angry or puffed up with self importance, he was a humble servant who loved humanity. And we loved him back … I will follow [Lewis’] example.”

Another person Johnson said he looked up to for inspiration was his cousin, Archibald Hill.

Hill was a civil rights activist, lawyer and a four-term state representative in Oklahoma, Johnson said. He was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Sandersville, Georgia, and received a law degree from North Carolina Law School.

Hill was Oklahoma president of the Congress on Racial Equality and a member of the NAACP. He was elected in 1964 to the Oklahoma House of Representatives and served an eastern Oklahoma City district that was predominantly Black from 1964-1972.

As Black History Month is in full swing, Johnson recently announced he would be partnering with AMC Networks to help roll out their ninth annual Black History Month public service announcement campaign.

The campaign spots, centered on the theme “A Closer Look at the Black Experience,” will air throughout February across the company’s national networks including AMC, BBC, AMERICA, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, among others in celebration of Black History Month.

“I am proud to partner with AMC Networks and Color of Change to celebrate Black History Month and put a spotlight on the efforts of the Congressional Black Caucus,” Johnson said. “This month we reflect on how far we’ve come — and how far we still have to go.”

The PSA campaign features eight members of Congress from the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) addressing pressing issues that impact the Black community, ranging from safeguarding voting rights, the importance of portrayals of Black joy and success in media, to protecting Black health and wellness.

Joining Johnson for the campaign are CBC Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), House Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.), Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), Rep. Don Payne Jr.(D-N.J.), and Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.).



