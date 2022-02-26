WHAT IT MEANS: Newton commissioner shares thoughts on Black History Month

About this Series: Throughout the month of February, "What It Means: A Black History Month Series" will tell the story of leaders within Newton County's Black community, while highlighting the importance of Black History Month and acknowledging the continued progress toward reaching equality.



COVINGTON, Ga. —Among the many civil rights giants and trailblazers of the Black community, Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders said her parents were the biggest inspiration to be a “progressive citizen” and pursue a role in public service, and the fact they were born during Black History Month made their influence even more special.

Sanders, who was elected in 2020 to represent District 3, becoming the first Black woman to be elected to the Board of Commissioners, recently discussed with The Covington News the importance of Black History Month, those in the Black community who inspired her, and the quality of life for Black people in Newton County.

CN: What does Black History Month mean to you? How important is it that we as a community, state and nation take this time to reflect and acknowledge the contributions and advancements of and for the Black community?

Black history is a footprint that documents the milestones that we have overcome and continue to strive towards today. When we are constantly hearing that a person of color in the 21st century has become the first of something, it states we are on the right track but have a ways to go that it becomes something normal and not uncommon. My ancestors have sacrificed so much for me to be in the position today, to where I am truly grateful. Black History also provides education to understand how the world has changed for the better and that everyone is included and not excluded.

CN: Is there a person within the Black community (past or present) that has inspired you or is a person you try to emulate through your leadership position?

My inspiration comes from my parents, who were born during this month that celebrates Black History; which makes it more special. Being the daughter of two public school educators, a pastor, a seamstress, and a musician, they have instilled in me all the things that have allowed me to be a progressive citizen, educator, businesswoman, public servant, and parent. Leadership skills were present within my home to where I had to activate those skills instantly once I lost my parents at a young age. I first had to be the leader over myself to get me through those tough times and make decisions that could be viable for my career path.

I have watched my parents as leaders teach thousand of youth and establish programs within the community that affected lives for the better. I have watched my father be an effective leader as a pastor and the head of the household. They were the first role models who taught me that in order to be a successful leader, you have to be willing to follow and understand the needs of those you are leading. It is not about your title that makes you a leader but your actions, character, and willingness to serve others. My parents are who I emulate.

CN: Specifically in Newton County, how would you describe the quality of life for the Black community? How has this changed or improved within the county in the last few years? How are you and others working to continue this improvement?

As a commissioner in Newton County who has taken on the responsibility to serve all, we must make sure that everyone has access to the resources within this community to be successful. To see a better community, it takes all hands on deck and not just the Board of Commissioners.

We have some amazing faith-based and nonprofit organizations in the county that provide the services to assist our neighbors. It is a blessing that we have received the ARPA Funds from the federal government because Executive Order 13985, presented by President Joe Biden, officially titled, “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” addresses these issues. Our federal government saw that there was a problem. As stated by the Biden Administration, the order, therefore, announces that our federal government will pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, in particular, by fighting systemic racism.

By promoting the federal government’s equality, we can generate chances to strengthen historically neglected neighborhoods that benefit all in Newton County.