This weekend in Newton County

This weekend promises to be a busy one in Newton County with a convention based on the "Vampire Diaries" TV show bringing celebrities and thousands to Legion Field, a festival planned for Mansfield and community expo planned for downtown Covington.

The "I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls" convention and other events featuring cast members from "Vampire Diaries" and its spinoff shows are set for various locations around Covington.

Convention events at Legion Field are sold out but tickets remain for Axe Throwing with "Legacies" Cast members Saturday at Axe Town, and Brother's Bond Bourbon tasting event hosted by Ian Somerhalder Sunday at Legion Field. For more information, visit epiccons.com.

The city government plans to close the Covington Square to traffic Saturday at 4 p.m. in anticipation of the thousands expected to attend convention events and get glimpses of celebrities.

• "Change the World" is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at at Covington First United Methodist Church at 1113 Conyers St. SW. Features live music, food court, inflatables, community service fair, health expo, petting zoo, photo booth, a food pantry, information on community agencies, school supplies, diapers and other events. For more information, visit https://www.covingtonfirst.org.



• Mansfield Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Mansfield City Center. Vendors, pony rides, music, tickets to win a grill,, and "food and fun" are planned. Mansfield Masonic Lodge No. 489 is hosting the event. For more information, call 470-779-3994 or 678-614-8689.

• Step into Healing 5K Breast Cancer Walk, 8:45 a.m., hosted by Pleasant View Baptist Church at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St, Covington. There is no registration fee but donations will be taken for a local breast cancer charity. For more information, call 678-818-5792.

• A book and collectibles sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in the rear of the old Cousins School building on Geiger Street. Hosted by Newton County Historical Society. In the event of inclement weather, the sale will be moved inside the building.



• Advance voting for this year's General Election can be done Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.at Turner Lake Center, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington. Sunday voting will be available Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Turner Lake Center. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.



