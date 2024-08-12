Vicki Hubbard Appointed as Chair of Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation Board

Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, one of the state's top organizations for providing vision services for children, adults, and seniors who otherwise do not have access to vision care, has announced the 2024-25 Board of Directors. Their fresh viewpoints and knowledge will help advance the organization’s goal of providing clear vision to more Georgians.

Vicki Hubbard has been in banking for more than 40 years and serves as VP-Senior Accountant at Pinnacle Bank of Monroe, Georgia. She is a member the Social Circle Lions Club and has been elected Chair of Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation Board of Directors.

“The spirit of Lionism captured me from the very beginning,” Hubbard said, “I try to work hard to build a sense of community and to spread the word about the many good things local clubs, the district and Lions International accomplish and support.”

Hubbard first began her Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, Inc. volunteerism in 2014-15 when she served as the Council Representative for the Council of Governors. Hubbard has also served as Member at Large, Secretary and Vice Chair of the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation Board before being elected as Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation Chair this year 2024-25. She is involved in many Social Circle Lions Club projects which include the Annual Lions & Lion Hearted Golf Tournament, the Friendship Festival, Vision Screenings and White Cane Day. She has been on the Social Circle Lions Club Board since 2008; and was Club President 2009–11. Currently, she serves as President of her club for 2024-25.

“We’re fortunate to have Vicki serve as Board Chair of Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation Board,” said Beth Erhardt, executive director of Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. “As a highly respected member of her community, Vicki brings valuable experience within the Lions organization, locally, statewide, and nationally. A proven leader, she will further enhance and balance the diverse skills on the Board and advance our vision service initiatives. We look forward to benefiting from her expertise and insights as Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation continues to transform vision services via unique programs for children, adults and seniors in Georgia.”