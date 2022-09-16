UPCOMING IN NEWTON COUNTY: Concerts, farmers market, pancake supper

Some upcoming Newton County events:

Saturday, Sept. 17

• Covington Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, at Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington. (first and third Saturdays through October). For more information, visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com.

• Third annual Sounds of Support, 4 to 7 p.m., Covington Square. Newton/Rockdale Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting this multi-generational, multi-genre event featuring supportive and empowering songs and poetry, local organizations providing whole health resources; and discussion of experiences to encourage and promote connectedness and suicide prevention. For more information, visit https://www.zerosuicidecommunities.com.



• Informational meeting for Miss Calendar Girl Scholarship Pageant, 3 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington. Hosted by Community Cares Foundation Inc. For more information, email vcu2245961@aol.com to RSVP by Friday, Sept. 16.



• Newton County Republican Party will host training for volunteer poll watchers at 9:30 a.m. at Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, Covington. The training will be for the Early Voting period beginning Oct. 10 and Election Day Nov. 8. For more information, call 443-765-4053 or email bcherry@newtongop.org.

• Newton County Democratic Party is seeking poll watchers at 22 precincts for Election Day Nov. 8. For more information, go here.

Sunday, Sept. 18

• Pop music legend Michael Bolton and reggae legend Marcia Griffiths will be among performers in the Legends in Concert show at 5 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. NE. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/legends-in-concert-atl-tickets or call 646-522-1070.

Monday, Sept. 19

• The American Red Cross will host a blood donation opportunity from 3 to 6 p.m. at Stewart Community Church, 13645 Georgia Hwy. 36. For more information, visit visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

• Newton County Republican Party monthly meeting, 7 p.m., at new location at Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, Covington. Scheduled speakers are State School Superintendent Richard Woods, District 114 State House candidate Tim Fleming and Mack Parnell, executive director of the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyRepublicanParty.

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Covington Lions Club hosting a Pancake Supper Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse in Academy Springs Park. Children $4 and Adults $7. Tickets are available from all Lions Club members and Mayfield Hardware.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Covington Roots Bicentennial Concert featuring Drew Parker, BluMaxx, Drive Time Band, 5 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. Free event features food from local businesses including City Pharmacy, Scoops, Bread and Butter, Bradley’s Bar-B-Q.

• FallFishing Derby, 8 a.m. to noon, City Pond Park. Free event hosted by Newton County Parks & Recreation, with prizes for the biggest and most fish. Call 770-786-4373 for more information.

• Kids free fishing event, 8 a.m.to noon, Boar Pond at Marben Public Fishing Area, Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield. In honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state. For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/marben-pfa or call 770-784-3059.

• Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) needs volunteers to help clean up local lakes and rivers during its Rivers Alive! event Saturday, Sept. 24. Register by Sept. 16. Meet at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington at 9 a.m. to get free T-shirts, breakfast and supplies. Visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org for registration and details.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Salvation Army Covington Service Center/Bridgestone Golf Tournament at Ashton Hills Golf Club, 10400 Covington Bypass. Proceeds will benefit Salvation Army’s assistance to qualified Newton County residents.. For more information, email levi.koebel@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 770-786-2107.

Sunday, Oct. 2

• 29th annual Cars of the Past car show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1124 Clark St., Covington. For more information, visit rotarycovington.org, or call 770-648-5087.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it or bring it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.