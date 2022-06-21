‘True’ July 4 celebration coming back to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — After two years of postponements, cancellations and scaled back events, the city of Covington is thrilled this summer to host a more “true” version of its renowned Fourth of July celebration on the Square.

In 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, the annual fireworks show was first postponed to Labor Day, and then later canceled altogether.

In 2021, while the novel virus continued to impact the nation, a small-scale event was held to celebrate Independence Day that only included a fireworks show.

This year, Community Development Manager DJ Waller said he and event organizers were ready to bring back a holiday event that was more in line with celebrations of old.

“We are excited to bring a true Fourth of July celebration back to Covington. While this event won’t be as large scale as pre-pandemic years, we will still have food, live music and the best fireworks show around.”

Waller said a few food vendors would be on site to assist local restaurants with serving the thousands of spectators expected to flood the Square on Monday, July 4. A normal, large-scale event has drawn about 50,000 to the city in years past. The celebration has been deemed one of the best Independence Day celebrations across the Southeast.

Live music will sound off beginning at 6 p.m. as the band 7 Sharp 9 is slated to take the stage, followed by Emerald Empire Band at 8 p.m., Waller said.

In addition to the live music, Waller said there would be many “yard games” set up around the Square for families to enjoy, including corn hole, giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 and checkers.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m., Waller said.

The Square will be closed off to traffic starting at 4 p.m., Waller said.