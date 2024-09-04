Troop 64 Celebrates Four New Eagle Scouts

In a remarkable year for Troop 64, four dedicated Scouts have reached the pinnacle of Scouting achievement by earning the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. David Peters, Eli Henderson, Jackson Vier, and Phillip Morgan have each demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment through their significant community service projects.

David Peters, who achieved his Eagle Scout rank in January, led a revitalization project at Veterans Memorial Park in Social Circle. His efforts focused on enhancing the park’s aesthetics and functionality, creating a more welcoming space for visitors and honoring the memory of local veterans.

In March, Eli Henderson earned his Eagle Scout rank by spearheading the installation of a Native Pollinator Garden at Social Circle Middle/High School. This environmentally-focused project not only beautifies the school grounds but also supports local ecosystems by providing a habitat for native pollinators, contributing to the education and engagement of students in environmental stewardship.

April saw Jackson Vier reach Eagle Scout status with his impactful project involving the installation of a new sound system for the Social Circle High School Band. The upgraded equipment promises to enhance performances and practices, reflecting Jackson’s dedication to supporting local arts and education.

Phillip Morgan achieved his Eagle Scout rank in July with his project that constructed a new picnic area for Sharon Baptist Church. This addition provides a communal space for church members and local residents to gather, further strengthening community bonds and supporting the church’s outreach programs.

Troop 64’s commitment to developing young leaders is evident in these four Scouts’ achievements. Each project not only fulfills the requirements of the Eagle Scout rank but also leaves a lasting impact on the Social Circle community.

The Eagle Scout rank represents the culmination of years of hard work, leadership, and community service, and Troop 64 is proud to celebrate these young men who have embodied the values of Scouting and made a difference in their hometown.