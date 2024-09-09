Tickets now available for the 2024 Newton County Rodeo

Tickets are officially available for the Newton County Rodeo that will take place on Sept. 20-21.

The Newton County Agricultural Center posted the announcement of Aug. 1 as the rodeo will take place at the Newton County FFA-FCCLA Center at 120 FFA FHA Road.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with the event beginning at 8 p.m. on both days.

This year’s Newton County Rodeo is presented by APCU / Center Parc Credit Union.

While people attend the rodeo, there are a variety of activities to participate in.

Rodeo events include: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping and bull riding.

Along with these events, attendees will have the chance to participate in an all new “Behind the Chutes Tour.”

This 30-minute walking tour allows people to see the rodeo arena, a look back into the history of rodeo, explanation of rodeo events and rules, up close and personal views of animal athletes, photo ops and a reserved section of seating.

The tour begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be led by Rachel Derner, a former Miss Rodeo Wyoming who is a lifelong advocate for rodeo and the western lifestyle.

“Our team is excited to welcome you and your family & friends to the second annual Newton County Rodeo. Our goal is to boost agricultural awareness & literacy, benefit our local FFA and 4-H chapters, give back to our community & stakeholders, and fundraise for facility growth,” via a statement from Newton County Agricultural Center. “Come enjoy a weekend of fun and help us ensure the expansion of our multi-purpose facility in order to (1) meet the evolving needs of local youth organizations, and (2) continue providing low cost, state-of-the-art venue services to students for agricultural education.