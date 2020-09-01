The Social Goat Tavern: Covington’s place to be

COVINGTON, GA. — The Social Goat Tavern wants to be your weekly spot.



When co-owners Tiffany and Steve Huffman and Jennifer and Danny Hartman hatched the idea of opening the restaurant in January 2020, they didn’t have any intention of pigeonholing it into any particular category. They did not envision it as Covington’s premier date spot, rowdy sports bar, or luxury cuisine.

They simply wanted to create a spot where Newton County residents and visitors alike could mesh with one another and enjoy delicious food in an inviting atmosphere.

“We want to really focus on the locals and being a part of the community,” Tiffany Huffman said. “Our goal is to create a space where any and every one can have a great time, enjoy excellent food, and it still be affordable.”

“Whether you are enjoying a night out with family and friends, going on a date with your significant other or simply enjoying a drink, we want everyone to feel welcome here,” Jennifer Hartman said.

Tiffany and Jennifer both grew up in Marietta and became best friends by age 4. They have been through marriages, children and career changes together — all which led them to Newton County. With the same goals in mind, eventually the two began discussing new business ventures and ideas.

The four owners bring a widespread list of skills as a group. Tiffany Huffman’s background includes extensive experience in the restaurant industry. Steve has great knowledge of real estate and marketing. Jennifer Hartman, on the other hand, has a background in tax accounting and Human Resources. Danny has built a successful construction repair and remodel company. However, they all share a passion for food.

“With our skill sets combined,” Hartman said, “we thought we could make something really great for our city.”

Nearly seven months ago their brainchild was born. The grand opening of The Social Goat Tavern was delayed significantly due to COVID-19 complications, but the restaurant officially opened its doors on Church Street on July 16.

Through its first month of operation, some of the most popular items on the menu at The Social Goat have been its Buffalo Mac & Cheese, Burgers and signature drinks. The restaurant is also known for its wide variety of Street Tacos including Chipotle Shrimp, Buffalo Chicken, Sesame Ribeye, Slow Smoked Pork, Fried Grouper and Philly Cheesesteak.

The Social Goat Tavern’s owners added that one of the goals for The Social Goat is to avoid letting the menu get stagnant.

“Our menu will change over time,” Huffman said. “We plan to keep it exciting.”

In addition to the delicious food, The Social Goat prides itself on creating a relaxed environment. Among the features both in place and set to be implemented in the near future are televisions, music, arcade games, live bands, retro board games and special event nights like karaoke and trivia.

The Social Goat Tavern also has several event spaces they plan to rent out to the public. “We would love to host your wedding rehearsals, showers, business events, birthday parties and more,” Huffman noted.

All four owners are committed to the restaurant’s day-to-day operations. They encourage feedback and strive to make themselves readily available to all guests.

“We want to be owners who are approachable, so that when you see us in the restaurant you feel welcome to engage in conversation,” Huffman said.

The Social Goat Tavern is located on the Covington Square at 1115 Church Street. Its daily hours of operation and more information can be found on their Facebook page and their website, TSGTavern.com. You may also reach out via email at info@tsgtavern.com or phone at 678-712-6321





Note: This article is part of The Covington News' Newton Business Spotlight series — a paid advertsiement. For information about how your business can be featured, call Cynthia Warren at 770-728-1407.