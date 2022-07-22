‘Sweet Magnolias’ crews return to Covington for season 3 production

COVINGTON, Ga. — Film crews for “Sweet Magnolias” returned to Covington this week for the production of a third season of the popular Netflix series.

“We are excited to have our filming friends back in Covington,” a spokesperson with the city stated, “and thank you to our residents, especially who live around filming areas, for their patience during filming.”

For about two days, crews were stationed near the Welcome Center located on Oak Street, where the parking lot remained occupied for the entire production.

In addition, on Tuesday, July 19, a portion of Conyers Street, directly across from the Welcome Center, was closed from about 7-9:30 a.m. After a bit of shooting was wrapped, the street was reopened, but filming continued until about 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 20, filming was slated to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in various locations that closed the following roads and parking areas:

• Full closure on East St. between Floyd St. and Cricket Frog Trail.

• Northbound parking lane closure of East St. between Floyd St. and College Ave.

• Westbound parking lane closure of College Ave. between East St. and Oak St.

• Eastbound parking lane closure of College Ave. between Oak St. and East St.

“Sweet Magnolias” is based on a book series by Sherryl Woods and centers on the lives of three women, including a restaurant owner, attorney and a recently-divorced woman, in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Covington doubles as the town of Serenity and such locations as the Craig law firm, the Lee-Porter House, Mystic Grill restaurant, Southview Cemetery and The Depot Sports Bar & Grill have been used in the show.