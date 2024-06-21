SWCD awards winner of poster contest

Education is a critical element of the conservation effort at the local, state and national levels. Educating young people about the benefits of conservation helps to ensure the next generation will be wise stewards of America’s natural resources.

Upper Ocmulgee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) offered the Georgia Association of Conservation District’s (GACD) poster contest to public, private and homeschooled students from 6th through 8th grade in the schools throughout the Upper Ocmulgee River SWCD. Each year, the winning posters reflect GACD’s annual Stewardship theme and highlight the work of Conservation Districts to protect and enhance natural resources. This year’s theme “May the Forest Be with You, Always!” promotes the importance of our forests.

There was one overall winner in the 6th grade. The 1st place winner was Will Pope, a student at Piedmont Academy, winning $100.00. The first place poster entry will be submitted to the GACD State Poster Contest. The awards were presented in Monticello at the Upper Ocmulgee River SWCD meeting by Chairman Phillip Standard and GACD’s NE Regional Program Manager, Dana Tripp, on June 18. GACD and local Conservation Districts encourage Georgia’s youth to practice conservation efforts that benefit Georgia communities.

The Upper Ocmulgee River Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that manages and directs natural resource management programs in Jasper and Newton counties. The District works with farmers, landowners, homeowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at www.gacd.us/upperocmulgeeriver.